Send one Rolex my way - Leon Edwards has a message for Drake after the rapper lost money betting on a Kamaru Usman victory by KO

Drake lost a massive bet when Kamaru Usman was knocked out by Leon Edwards in the recently concluded UFC 278 headliner. Unfortunately for the Canadian hip-hop artist, Edwards pulled off an upset win over the Nigerian-American in the final minute of the fifth round.

While the money is all gone for Drake, Edwards advised the award-winning rapper to back him in future bouts before hilariously asking him to send a Rolex watch his way. Here's what 'Rocky' said during his interaction with the media at the UFC 278 post-fight press conference:

"Next time, bet on me, get more Rolexes that you gave Molly and Paddy. Send one my way."

Watch Leon Edwards interact with the media at the UFC 278 post-fight presser below:

Kamaru Usman was a heavy favorite heading into the championship matchup against Edwards on Saturday. The Nigerian-American had a dominant run in the division and was expected by many to run through the challenger using his strong wrestling base and ever-evolving striking.

With things pointing towards Usman having an edge in the bout, it's understandable that the Canadian rapper gambled on the now-former champion to emerge victorious.

Leon Edwards says title-winning effort against Kamaru Usman was his "worst" performance

Leon Edwards handed Kamaru Usman his first loss under the promotional banner with his latest performance in Salt Lake City. The British fighter also became the first fighter in UFC history to score a takedown on the near-unstoppable champion before knocking him unconscious to capture the title.

Despite the victory, the 30-year-old believes he could've done a lot more in the fight. Speaking to the media at the post-fight press conference, the Brit stated that it was his worst career performance:

"That was [Usman's] best performance, that was the best he had to offer and that was the worst I had to offer. So if we do have a rematch, it is going to be a totally different story."

After scoring a takedown on Usman in the opening round, the Brit struggled to build any momentum as the fight progressed. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' used his wrestling to dominate Edwards for most of the later rounds and was well on his way to a comfortable decision victory. That was until he got caught by a stunning left kick in the final round.

