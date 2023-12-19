Leon Edwards reacts to Jon Jones' generous gift offer for beating Colby Covington 

Leon Edwards has reacted to Jon Jones' generous gift offer after the UFC welterweight champion's victory at UFC 296.

Edwards took on Colby Covington to mark his second title defense after winning the UFC welterweight championship last year from Kamaru Usman. Going into the fight, Covington's ability to put pressure on his opponents was considered to be a problem for 'Rocky'.

However, that wasn't the case when the two locked horns inside the octagon. Leon Edwards put on a dominant performance and cruised through a unanimous decision victory. Following the fight, Jon Jones, who is not a fan of Covington and his pre-fight antics took to X/ to congratulate Edwards on his victory.

Jon Jones also made a generous gift offer to the UFC welterweight champion and said:

"Leon Edwards , I couldn’t be more happy for you. As an American champion in this game, I salute you, that was truly a job well done. Let me know if I can gift you a motorcycle or something for Christmas. Feel like I owe you one"

Reacting to Jon Jones' offer, Leon Edwards had this to say:

"Respect G.O.A.T it was easy work. means a lot coming from you. I don’t ride bikes but I will take a rollie tho"

Leon Edwards gives his thoughts on fighting Belal Muhammad next

Belal Muhammad is having an impressive run in the UFC. 'Remember the Name' has remained undefeated in his last 10 fights and has defeated the likes of Gilbert Burns, Sean Brady, Stephen Thompson and Demian Maia.

While many believe that Belal Muhammad deserves a title shot next, Leon Edwards doesn't seem to agree. After his victory at UFC 296, 'Rocky' sat down for the post-fight press conference where he was asked about fighting Belal Muhammad in a rematch next.

Responding to the question, Edwards said:

"There's definitely other options, you know. I don't feel like Belal should be next. I won 10 fights in a row and didn't get a title shot. So what makes him different or more privileged?"

Check out Edwards' comments from the 4:10 mark below:

The two have previously faced each other in March 2021. After a strong opening round, Edwards accidentally eye-poked Muhammad in the second round, rendering 'Remember the Name' unable to continue.