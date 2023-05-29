Leon Edwards is on top of the world after finally becoming the welterweight champion. Despite soundly winning and subsequently making one defense of his title, a fellow UFC athlete doesn't believe the Brit will hang on to his throne for too much longer.

After enduring a ten-fight unbeaten run, 'Rocky' was finally given his shot at the title and took full advantage of the opportunity. Despite coming up against a man who was dubbed the #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world, the Birmingham native wasn't phased and managed to score an iconic head-kick knockout victory.

During an interview with MiddleEasy, Neil Magny gave his honest opinion on why he doesn't expect Leon Edwards to hold onto his title for too much longer, despite the champion remaining undefeated for over seven years.

"When I look at Leon and I look at him winning the belt, I kind of feel like—because it was such a long road that he took to get there—he had to go on a nine-fight win streak, he had to fight guys that weren't ranked, he had to fight guys that were ranked, had to get fights that were scheduled get canceled, had all this stuff go on. For him to finally get to the point where like, 'Man, I won the belt.' I think that he's taking a breath. He's taking a victory lap... That's the highest mountain he was trying to climb, he's not looking at the next mountain necessarily.

Edwards has been the champion for less than one year and already has a number of contenders being lined up to face him by the UFC. Check out what Neil Magny had to say about the titleholder's reign atop the division in the video below.

Who is being lined up to face Leon Edwards next?

After earning a decision victory over Kamaru Usman just two months ago, Leon Edwards is already rumored to be putting his belt on the line against two other contenders in the division.

Dana White has already confirmed that Colby Covington will be next in line for a shot at welterweight gold, but the UFC president also gave his blessing to another 170 lb brawler.

Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns were promised to be competing for a chance at the title depending on who won in their matchup. With 'Remember the Name' coming out on top, Daniel Cormier has stated the grappler should be given his chance.

