Leon Edwards 'respectfully' swats away Wonderboy callout

UFC Welterweight fighter Leon Edwards has been vouching for a fight against Jorge Masvidal for a few months. But with Gamebred reportedly set to face Colby Covington in his next outing, Edwards might have to wait a little longer till he is booked in a fight.

Former Welterweight title contender, Stephen Thompson, offered to fight Rocky after calling out the latter on Twitter. This was also Wonderboy's first-ever callout. Edwards turned down the offer and took to Twitter to explain the reason behind the same.

Why Leon Edwards turned down offer to fight Stephen Thompson

Leon Edwards has been struggling to get himself a fight in the UFC. And despite a callout from former UFC Welterweight Championship contender Stephen Thompson, Rocky seems hesitant to fight the top-ranked 170-lb fighter.

Taking to Twitter, Edwards responded to Wonderboy's tweet by claiming that he doesn't get ring rust and is a championship-level fighter. Rocky then referred to Thompson's loss to former UFC Lightweight Champion, Anthony Pettis, and concluded by stating that fighting Wonderboy does nothing for him.

Here is what Leon Edwards had to say:

I know you didn’t write this tweet so I’ll forgive you this time. I don’t get ring rust I’m a championship fighter that stays in the gym. You was knocked out cold one fight ago by a lightweight. fighting you right now does nothing for me. #respectfully — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) October 6, 2020

Edwards' response caught the attention of Stephen Thompson, who replied by tweeting that the former will have to stay in the gym as he isn't willing to fight anyone at the moment. Wonderboy was also quick to point out that he is the only one who is up for a clash against Edwards.

I may be new to this but it’s definitely me...my tweet game is better than I though lol. Whelp I guess the gym is where you’ll be “staying”! Like you said “nobody” wants to fight you...except me but that ain’t good enough for ya. Maybe we’ll see you in 2021! #StruckANerve pic.twitter.com/fE47uNewd7 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) October 6, 2020

What does this mean for Leon Edwards in the Welterweight division?

Leon Edwards seems quite determined to fight Jorge Masvidal, someone with whom he has a lot of history. Edwards was involved in a backstage brawl with Masvidal in the past too. However, the reigning BMF Champion is likely to fight his former best friend Colby Covington next. And with Gilbert Burns next in line for a shot at Kamaru Usman, there isn't an option left for Rocky.

As for Stephen Thompson, the former title contender last fought at UFC 244, where he beat Vicente Luque, and their clash was adjudged the Fight of the Night.