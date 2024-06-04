Leon Edwards responds to Conor McGregor's "he loves a decision" jab, issues welterweight title challenge to settle dispute at New York's MSG 

UFC welterweight kingpin Leon Edwards recently threw down the gauntlet at Irish MMA megastar Conor McGregor. This is in light of 'The Notorious' criticizing 'Rocky' as someone who "loves decisions" in fights.

The Irish star spoke about him in a recent livestream with online betting outfit Duelbits. The McGregor clip was played for Edwards to hear while in an interview with online radio station talkSPORT.

McGregor said (via Championship Rounds on X):

"There's too many decisions going on now with that Leon fella. Leon Edwards loves a decision and then he's fighting another decision guy, your man Belal [Muhammad]. So, not great times in the welterweight title picture."

Edwards responded to 'The Notorious' by proposing an Edwards-McGregor bout late this year, saying:

"After he [McGrego] does beat [Michael] Chandler, if he beats Chandler in June, let's fight for the welterweight strap in November in MSG [Madison Square Garden]. "

Here's the full clip of Leon Edwards posted by Championship Rounds on X:

Leon Edwards believes Conor McGregor bout can happen, so long as Irishman beats Michael Chandler first

Though Edwards is very interested in fighting 'The Notorious', he insisted that the Irishman prove himself first and beat his upcoming opponent, Michael Chandler at UFC 303 later this month. The bout will be McGregor's return to welterweight.

When asked if a fight between him and McGregor can happen, Edwards said (via talkSPORT on X):

"I believe so. I believe so. I can't see why not, you know... I'd like to see him [McGregor] fight for a little while, so hopefully that happens.... I wanna see, 'is it the same Conor?'"

Edwards continued:

"That's the reason I wanted to fight, you know? Is it that guy? If it's not, then there's no point of me entertaining a conversation with him. I want him to go out there and perform and do what he says he's gonna do. So let's see."

McGregor is one of the few fighters in the UFC to have scored knockouts in three different weight classes (featherweight, lightweight, and welterweight). He is the first simultaneous two-division UFC world champion, winning 145-pound and 155-pound straps in 2015 and 2016, respectively. He is currently 2-1 at welterweight and will look to improve this record as he faces Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29.