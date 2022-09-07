"I haven't paid for a meal since I've been back home" - Leon Edwards reveals 'everything is for free' in his hometown of Birmingham after winning the welterweight championship at UFC 278

According to Leon Edwards, after shocking the world and earning the UFC welterweight title in breathtaking fashion, he has been treated like a true champion in his home country. 'Rocky' has not had to pay for a single meal since his return.

The Birmingham native has been a mainstay in the 170lb division for years. While his career has been blighted by many unfortunate events over the years, he finally got a chance to capture gold. The Brit is now on an 11-fight unbeaten streak and will look to extend that during his next octagon appearance.

While sitting down and speaking with Ariel Helwani, Leon Edwards revealed exactly what has changed for him in the UK since becoming champion, insisting that the love he gets from his hometown fans hasn't gone unnoticed:

"Yeah, 100% [things have changed for me since becoming champion]. Especially in Birmingham now, everything's just free, I haven't paid for a meal since I've been back home. Yeah, in Birmingham, I'm feeling love, it's in the UK to be honest, I'm feeling love everywhere and it's been a long time coming, so well deserved... Everyone asks me the same thing, put it into words like the moment you know, but it's difficult. Just imagine everything you've worked for since I was 16 years old and achieving it."

As reported by Dana White, it is likely that Kamaru Usman will get an instant rematch against the Brit. However, Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz could put a halt to those plans if they perform stellarly in the main event this weekend.

Check out what Leon Edwards told Ariel Helwani about his life-changing win in the video below:

The day Leon Edwards stunned the MMA world

Heading into his fight at UFC 278, despite not losing inside the octagon for seven years, Leon Edwards was the underdog. He stepped in to face the No.1 pound-for-pound UFC fighter in the world, Kamaru Usman.

The first five minutes went well for the 31-year-old. He had some success in the standup and snatched a huge takedown on the wrestler, controlling his opponent until the end of the round.

Rounds two, three, and four were more in favor of Usman. With less than a minute left of the final round, Edwards landed a huge headkick, causing the fans in attendance to erupt as he won the welterweight title.

