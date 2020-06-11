Leon Edwards reveals that he was forced to turn down UFC Welterweight Title fight against Kamaru Usman

Leon Edwards claims that he refused a title fight at UFC 251.

'Rocky' was offered a shot at the UFC Welterweight Title ahead of Gilbert Burns.

UFC President, Dana White recently announced that Kamaru Usman will be defending the UFC Welterweight Championship against teammate Gilbert Burns at UFC 251, as the Ultimate Fighting Championship prepares for the inauguration of the UFC Fight Island.

Amid, the Usman vs Burns fight, top UFC Welterweight contender Leon Edwards has revealed that he was indeed offered the title fight against Usman but failed to accept the offer due to travel restrictions caused by COVID-19.

The UFC Welterweight Division is currently stacked with some top names including reigning division champion Kamaru Usman, top contenders in Gilbert Burns, Jorge Masvidal, and Leon Edwards.

Edwards, who is currently on an impressive eight-fight winning streak in the UFC, was reportedly in line for a shot at the UFC Welterweight Championship ahead of Gilbert Burns. However, 'Rocky' was forced to turn down the title fight due to the travel restrictions caused by COVID-19.

With Edwards currently stuck in the UK, the Welterweight sensation claimed that he and his team couldn't work out the title fight this time, despite being offered a shot at the belt ahead of 'Durinho'.

'Rocky' is currently on an eight-fight winning streak in the UFC and in his last fight, Edwards defeated Rafael dos Anjos at UFC on ESPN 4 in July 2019. Edwards also compiled his winning streak in the UFC by securing victories over the likes of Peter Sobotta, Donald Cerrone, and Gunnar Nelson.

Gilbert Burns vs Kamaru Usman at UFC 251

Gilbert Burns recently secured a vital win over former UFC Welterweight Champion, Tyron Woodley after the latter's recent return to the Octagon for the first time since losing the UFC Welterweight Championship at UFC 235 last year.

In the aftermath of his win, Burns called for a title shot against Kamaru Usman, who also happens to be the former's teammate. Usman was reportedly in line for a title defense against Jorge Masvidal but following the latter's claims against the UFC's mistreatment towards fighters, the promotion decided to book a bout between Burns and Usman. The reigning champion will defend the UFC Welterweight Championship on 11th July 2020 in the Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, as 'The Nigerian Nightmare' prepares for a clash against the talented Brazilian.

UFC 251 will be headlined by the Welterweights, whereas, it will also feature a UFC Bantamweight Championship fight between Jose Aldo and Petr Yan for the vacant strap. And, a rematch between Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski will also be contested for the UFC Featherweight Championship.