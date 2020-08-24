Top UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards ripped into rival Jorge Masvidal and the latter's “Street Jesus” persona, claiming that it is nothing but a facade and a well thought out marketing ploy.

Leon Edwards and Masvidal clearly have a beef to settle and with the former's recent comments, it doesn't look like the pair will bury the hatchet anytime soon. Both Masvidal and Leon Edwards are legitimate contenders in the 170lbs division and ranked in the top-five. They also have another thing in common. Both Masvidal and Leon Edwards were beaten by reigning champion Kamaru Usman and now it looks likely that the pair will go toe to toe to determine who gets the rematch against Usman.

Leon Edwards took to Twitter on Sunday to fire shots at Masvidal, accusing the latter of faking his “Street Jesus” persona and said it is nothing but a marketing ploy.

Has everyone realised the whole street jesus hard man shit was all just marketing yet? and @GamebredFighter is actually a shit journeyman? or people still think hes good? — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) August 23, 2020

Has everyone realised the whole street jesus hard man shit was all just marketing yet? and @GamebredFighter is actually a sh*t journeyman? or people still think hes good?

Leon Edwards' last fight inside the Octagon was back in July against Rafael dos Anjos and the former picked up his eighth straight win on the trot. Edwards was set to fight Tyron Woodley in the headliner of UFC London but the card was later shelved due to the coronavirus pandemic and Edwards has not fought since.

Masvidal fought more recently, stepping in on very short notice to replace Gilbert Burns in a title fight against Usman at UFC 251. However, the fight did not go as planned for "Gamebred" and he ended up dropping the scrap via unanimous decision.

The champ Usman will defend his title against Gilbert Burns later this year and with the UFC announcing a fight between Woodley and Colby Covington, a matchup between Masvidal and Leon Edwards will surely heat things up in terms of the title picture in a well stacked welterweight division.