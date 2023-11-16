Leon Edwards tells his side of the story on Ian Garry getting kicked out of his gym, contradicts the Irishman

Leon Edwards recently explained why Ian Garry is no longer allowed to train at his Team Renegade gym in Birmingham, England. The reigning UFC welterweight champion dismissed Garry's version of the story and stated that the Irishman was banned for entirely different reasons.

While Garry trains at several different gyms, he spends most of his time at Kill Cliff FC in South Florida when he's in the USA and at Team Renegade when he's in England. However, the Irishman recently revealed that he had been banned from the Birmingham-based MMA gym, where Edwards trains.

Expand Tweet

Ian Garry claimed that the reason behind his ejection was that the coaches didn't want Leon Edwards to feel insecure in any way. Garry also said that they didn't want their star pupil doubting himself on the mats in his own gym.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, 'Rocky' shared his version of the story and explained that Ian Garry was ousted due to his personality going against the gym's culture. He said:

"I think everyone knows that’s bullsh*t. I’m on top of my game. Basically, the gym decided that he just wasn’t fitting for the gym. We’re just too different – the culture in our gym, he’s like a talker, a social media guy, brings his cameras everywhere. He’s late to sessions. It’s like two different cultures to what we have in our gym. The guys decided, not because of me." [h/t MMAJunkie.com]

Watch the full interview below:

Leon Edwards denies Paddy Pimblett's claim that he knocked Ian Garry out during a sparring session

In the same interview, Leon Edwards also discussed Paddy Pimblett's claim that he knocked out Ian Garry during a sparring session.

For context, Pimblett recently claimed that Garry didn't deserve a title shot against Edwards. He added that since 'Rocky' had already knocked out the Irishman in training, that matchup would be unnecessary to book.

Expand Tweet

Leon Edwards has denied any such claims. Speaking to Sky Sports, the welterweight champion said:

"I didn’t knock him out in training by the way. No."

He further wished Ian Garry well and hoped the Irishman would find a permanent home soon, saying:

"I wish him well. Hopefully, he finds a team that he can actually settle with, and that’s his team... Being in the UFC, you’ve got no one that’s loyal to you or wants you there. That is strange."

Expand Tweet

Leon Edwards is set to face Colby Covington in a welterweight title fight at UFC 296 on December 16 in New York City. Ian Garry will fight Vincente Luque, and Paddy Pimblett will go up against Tony Ferguson in a lightweight contest on the same card.