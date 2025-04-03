Lerone Murphy eyes to follow Ilia Topuria's footsteps after Josh Emmett fight but refuses to be "fake"

Undefeated featherweight contender Lerone Murphy is scheduled to face Josh Emmett at UFC Vegas 105. The British fighter expresses his desire to fight for the title after his potential victory on Saturday. Speaking to reporters, 'The Miracle' is fixated on following former champion Ilia Topuria's footsteps.

The Georgian-Spanish fighter defeated Emmett before his title fight against Alexander Volkanovski, something that Murphy looks to replicate. Since Diego Lopes and 'The Great' are going head-to-head for the vacant featherweight belt a week after the Englishman's fight, he looks to make a statement with his victory.

Keeping in mind that the title fight would not be attainable in an instant, Murphy claims he will not be fake in the interest of the belt. The undefeated featherweight had this to say on media day:

"Ilia Topuria went on to fight for the title after Josh Emmett. For me, this is the No. 1 contender fight. Behind Lopes and Volkanovksi who are fighting the week after, I think this is the best fight in the division."

Murphy continued:

"I'm always gonna be me. I'm never gonna be fake. I could be fake and be an actor but I'm always gonna stick to what feels good for me. I'm just gonna let my fighting do the talking. Keep stacking up wins and surely after a bit, everyone would get behind me."

Check out Lerone Murphy's comments below:

The 33-year-old eyes for the featherweight title following his fight on Saturday. With UFC 314 right around the corner, the Brit's future championship fight will potentially be decided between Volkanovski and Lopes.

Josh Emmett claims he did not want to fight Lerone Murphy originally

The striking phenom Josh Emmett recently shared his thoughts on fighting Lerone Murphy at UFC Vegas 105. Since knocking out Bryce Mitchell, the American contender has had a year of lay-off and is finally fighting his way to the featherweight belt.

At the recently held press conference, 'CC0' revealed that he did not want 'The Miracle' as his opponent. He believes that a fight against the Englishman is supposedly unrewarding. Talking to reporters at the media day, Emmett said:

"The goal is to be a world champion. That's always been my goal. Murphy wasn't the original opponent I wanted. Because, he's behind me. It's a high risk, for really no reward. But at the end of the day, I've never turned down a fight. I've always fought these fights."

Check out Josh Emmett's remarks below:

