“Let them guys fight” - Jonathan Haggerty eyeing the winner of Superlek and Nabil Anane’s world title unification bout

Jonathan Haggerty is calling dibs on the winner of the bantamweight Muay Thai world title unification bout at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang.

On March 23 inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan, the 145-pound Muay Thai division's ruler Superlek Kiatmoo9 will look to go 2-0 against interim champ Nabil Anane and become the undisputed champion.

Haggerty, the former bantamweight Muay Thai world titleholder, still has sights on the 26 pounds of gold he surrendered to 'The Kicking Machine'.

Once he takes care of some pressing business, the English striker has made it clear that he should be next in line for his old throne.

'The General' told ONE Championship in an exclusive interview:

"I don’t want to keep the division on hold. Obviously, for Muay Thai, I’m gonna see how it plays out. Obviously, you have the likes of Nabil now fighting Superlek. So let them guys fight, while I defend my kickboxing belt. After the kickboxing belt, we’d go back to the drawing board and see what the options are."

Before tussling with Superlek or Anane, Jonathan Haggerty must first defend his bantamweight kickboxing crown for the first time against red-hot challenger Wei Rui at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20 at Lusail Sports Arena.

Jonathan Haggerty says MMA transition will be put on hold for now

Jonathan Haggerty's journey to becoming a three-sport athlete in the home of martial arts has hit a snag.

After all, the 27-year-old megastar has lofty goals of owning three world titles in three different sports simultaneously.

For that to become a reality, 'The General' wants to reclaim his bantamweight Muay Thai belt first before dipping his toes in mixed martial arts. He said in the same interview:

“I was at the point earlier last year where I was ready to [try MMA]. But now, losing the Muay Thai belt, that’s my bread and butter, and that setback didn’t help. So the timing is off again. My main priority is to get the Muay Thai belt back.”

