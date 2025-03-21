“Let's build good friendships” - Rodtang wants ONE 172 to be a showcase of true martial arts between global stars

It may be competition, sure, but it doesn't have to divide. That is the message that Thai legend Rodtang Jitmuangnon hopes to carry as he headlines the main event card with Takeru at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang.

As anticipation builds between the upcoming clash between kickboxing titans Rodtang and Takeru Segawa of Japan, 'The Iron Man' is looking at something far bigger than the fight ahead of him.

He told ONE Championship:

"I don't want it to be seen as a competition between Japan and the world. I want everyone to see it as people from all over the world. There is no need to divide each other by race or nationality like this. Because in combat sports, everyone from all countries can learn from each other. Let's build good friendships and end the match as brothers in arms. I want the theme for this event to be this way."

“I'll be representing ONE Championship” - Rodtang looking to add another layer to rivalry with Japanese superstar Takeru

That's not to say that Rodtang is coming in without the drive. In fact, the competitive fire burns hotter than ever, especially with one of Japan's greatest strikers standing across from him.

"I'm really happy to fight Takeru this time. I've been watching Takeru. Takeru, his path in his career, and Tenshin's fight also," he said. "And for the fight, I'll be representing ONE Championship and I'm looking forward to a great fight on the fight day."

If ONE 172 turns out the way Rodtang is envisioning, it will become a celebration of martial arts culture that brings people together.

ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang features five title fights and is set to take place on March 23 in the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan. Fans in Canada and North America can catch the action via PPV on watch.onefc.com.

