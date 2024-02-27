“Let’s get my belt back” – Thanh Le putting retirement talks on hold in quest to reclaim his lost crown from Tang Kai

Former ONE featherweight MMA world champion and now interim titleholder Thanh Le is ready to reclaim his lost gold.

After losing the featherweight strap to Chinese rival Tang Kai in August of 2022, Le was immediately in redemption mode, and became fixated on eventually booking a rematch with his tormentor and having the opportunity to get the belt back.

Now, Le has that opportunity, and he can’t wait to capitalize.

Le is set to face Tang in the co-main event of ONE 166: Qatar, ONE Championship’s historic return to the Middle East. The winner will unify the ONE featherweight MMA world title.

The event broadcasts live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar on Friday, March 1.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Le detailed exactly what went through his mind after the first loss to Tang.

The Vietnamese-American superstar said:

“So, let’s get my belt back, and immediately, my brain will start working on that question before I leave the ring. I promise you. But we’ve got to go beat this man up, KO him, and then we’ll talk about it.”

Thanh Le looks to finish Tang Kai quickly and decisively in rematch: “He’s gonna feel my power early”

Thanh Le is looking to right his wrongs in a highly anticipated rematch with Tang Kai this weekend. One thing the Vietnamese-American said he needed to do was be more aggressive.

Le told ONE Championship:

“I’ll be honest with you. If we make it out of the first round, I’ll be surprised. He’s going to sleep, and he’s going to sleep early.”

“We’re going to come in hot, press the action, and he’s gonna feel my power early.”

ONE 166: Qatar broadcasts live on Friday, March 1, to existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. Fans can catch all the action live and absolutely free. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on ONE Championship.