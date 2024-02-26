“The most important thing” - Tang Kai says the only thing that matters is winning

Tang Kai doesn’t care for any theatrics. All he wants is to have his hand raised in Qatar.

The reigning ONE featherweight MMA world champion will face interim world titleholder Thanh Le for the undisputed ONE featherweight MMA world championship in the co-main event of ONE 166 on March 1 at Lusail Sports Arena.

Tang, who can cut some scathing promos on the mic, was virtually concise in his interview with ONE Championship heading into his match against Le this Friday.

The Chinese star said winning is the only option in his rematch against Le, and he’ll use whatever means necessary to grab the undisputed gold.

Tang Kai said:

“I think it’s normal that I went five rounds as a challenger. The most important thing for a professional fighter is to win.”

The 28-year-old is China’s first-ever male MMA world champion and is a perfect 7-0 with four knockouts in his ONE Championship tenure.

Practically incapable of putting on a dull fight, Tang’s victory over Le for the ONE featherweight MMA world title was an instant MMA classic. The two strikers bludgeoned each other for five rounds, but Tang’s overall damage and aggression earned him the close unanimous decision win at ONE 160.

Tang, however, was sidelined due to injury, and Le took the opportunity to capture the ONE interim featherweight MMA world title in his absence.

Le, a natural striker, is coming off a 62-second submission win over Ilya Freymanov at ONE Fight Night 15 to set up the world title unification match against Tang.

Thanh Le promises all-out aggression against Tang Kai

Tang Kai already promised that he’ll do whatever it takes to get the win, and Thanh Le seems to have the same kind of energy.

Le is one of the most aggressive fighters on the planet, and his 100 percent finish rate in ONE Championship is a testament to that high-octane style.

In an interview with the promotion, Le said he’ll bring unparalleled energy when he gets inside the circle with Tang at ONE 166 in Qatar.

“We’re going to come in hot, press the action, and he’s gonna feel my power early.”