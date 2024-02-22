WATCH: Chinese star Tang Kai showcases pure power in vicious knockout of Kim Jae Woong

Reigning ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai is ready to put his signature power on display when he runs it back with interim world titleholder Thanh Le.

After racking up six straight wins, Tang scored his first opportunity at ONE Championship gold, challenging then-world champion Thanh Le at ONE 160 in August 2022. After five rounds of intense action, Tang emerged victorious, dethroning the Vietnamese-American fan favorite.

Ahead of their highly anticipated return at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1, ONE Championship is taking a close look at Tang’s incredible power courtesy of his first-round KO of Kim Jae Woong at the promotion’s 10th-anniversary showcase ONE X.

“Lights out 🌙 Will Tang Kai emerge victorious in his ONE Featherweight MMA World Championship unification fight against Thanh Le at ONE 166: Qatar?”

Fireworks are sure to fly in Tang Kai’s rematch with Thanh Le

With Tang Kai sitting injured on the sidelines since winning ONE gold, the promotion introduced an interim world title at ONE Fight Night 15 between Thanh Le and Russian standout Ilya Freymanov. Though he’s best known for getting the job done with his heavy hands, Le only needed 62 seconds to score a submission victory over Freymanov to once again wrap a ONE world title around his waist.

Le goes into ONE 166 with a 6-1 record under the ONE Championship banner and a truly impressive 100% finish rate, his lone loss coming against Tang Kai. On the other hand, the 28-year-old Chinese star is undefeated inside the Circle, with four of his victories coming by way of knockout.

Who leaves Qatar’s Lusail Sports Arena as the undisputed ONE featherweight MMA world champion? Let us know your prediction in the comments section below.

ONE 166: Qatar airs live and free on Amazon Prime Video to all subscribers in the United States and Canada.