“Thanks brudda” - Thanh Le shows massive love to coach Vinh Le following world title win

Thanh Le showcased his appreciation for coach Vinh Le with a social media post.

In August 2022, Le was dethroned of the ONE featherweight MMA world title by Tang Kai. Eleven months later, the Vietnamese-American was supposed to get a rematch before Tang suffered a severe knee injury.

As a result, ONE utilized an interim featherweight MMA title while the Chinese world champion recovered.

On October 6, Thanh Le and Ilya Freymanov headlined ONE Fight Night 15 to determine who would get partial ownership of Tang’s throne. Freymanov was the betting favorite, but Le quickly flipped the script with a first-round heel hook submission win.

Le recently went to Instagram and thanked his coach, Vinh Le, for helping him evolve into a world champion. The interim featherweight MMA king shared a picture of them with the caption:

“You know that toy or blanket you had as a kid that you took everywhere and it just made you feel like… yourself? …well mine’s also a really good MMA coach 😂”thanks bruddah, top qualitee” @the_asian_cajun”

Vinh Le responded in the comment section by saying:

“We ride together.. we die together.. Lebros for life ❤️”

Vinh Le’s Instagram

Since making his ONE debut, Thanh Le has established a promotional record of 6-1, with four wins in the first round. Although Le holds a world-class resume, he still has business to take care of against the only fighter to defeat him in the circle.

Le has claimed he is focused on ensuring his next fight is a unification matchup against his former opponent, Tang Kai. It’ll be intriguing to see if the Vietnamese-American can avenge his loss and hand Kai his first loss in ONE Championship.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 15, featuring Thanh Le’s world title win, can be seen for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.