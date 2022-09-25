"Let's go" - Ali Abdelaziz endorses Donald Trump, shares former president's latest rally speech

Ali Abdelaziz has been a vocal supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump. Abdelaziz continues to back Trump as the Republican is campaigning for the November mid-term polls. Abdelaziz shared a clip of Trump's speech from the former president's latest rally and wrote on Twitter:

"Let’s go"

The clip shared by Abdelaziz is from Trump's rally in Wilmington, North Carolina, where the former president recently campaigned for the Republicans. Embroiled in multiple criminal investigations, Trump claimed that he feels like a fighter who'll bounce back. The 76-year-old said:

"There's never been a President that's gone through the crap that I'm going through, left & right... you feel like a fighter, left & right, then you get up & you knock the hell out of them."

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00 Newsmax @newsmax TRUMP: "There's never been a President that's gone through the crap that I'm going through, left & right... you feel like a fighter, left & right, then you get up & you knock the hell out of them." #TrumpRally TRUMP: "There's never been a President that's gone through the crap that I'm going through, left & right... you feel like a fighter, left & right, then you get up & you knock the hell out of them." #TrumpRally https://t.co/r7CpqtTZ7m Let’s go twitter.com/newsmax/status… Let’s go twitter.com/newsmax/status…

Donald Trump also claimed that he and his supporters are not terrorists after president Joe Biden described Trump’s 'Make America Great Again' (MAGA) movement as extreme and dangerous. While the U.S. goes to the polls in November, Trump is under multiple investigations resulting from the January 2021 Capitol riots.

When Ali Abdelaziz and Colby Covington were forced to hang out owing to their mutual support for Donald Trump

Ali Abdelaziz and Colby Covington have been at logger heads for a while now. Seemingly, the animosity between the two stemmed from a 2019 buffet line scuffle in Vegas. However, the pair were forced to hang out at Donald Trump's Nevada rally the following year owing to their mutual support for the former president.

Watch the scuffle below:

Covington and Abdelaziz, along with Dana White, Henry Cejudo and Justin Gaethje, were invited to Trump's rally. Both parties seemingly acted cordial and Abdelaziz claimed to have no personal beef against Covington. The Dominance MMA CEO told TMZ Sports:

"I don't hate the kid, I don't have no ill will towards him. He was there to represent the President, I was there to represent the President. If he fought Kamaru or Gilbert or any of my guys again, he becomes the enemy again, it's simple."

Catch Abdelaziz's interview with TMZ below:

231 Lb Crute🇦🇺🤝🇺🇦 @Bendaman2001 Who would have thought we’d see a group photo with Colby Covington having one arm on Gaethje and the other on trump with Ali abdelaziz there as well 2020 is crazy Who would have thought we’d see a group photo with Colby Covington having one arm on Gaethje and the other on trump with Ali abdelaziz there as well 2020 is crazy https://t.co/opark0ji9b

However, Covington insisted that his beef with the MMA manager was not squased despite them clicking a photo together. 'Chaos' told MMA Junkie:

"Yeah, right – I did not call truce with Ali Abdelaziz. That picture was specifically for Dana [White]."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far