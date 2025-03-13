"Let's go champ" - Bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade, Jorge Masvidal all hyped for Adriano Moraes' shot at gold at ONE 172

Brazilian MMA star Adriano Moraes received an outpour of support from his peers ahead of his marquee matchup with Yuya Wakamatsu over the currently vacant ONE flyweight MMA world championship at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23.

Taking to Instagram, 'Mikinho' shared the official fight graphic for their world title tilt at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. He wrote in the caption of the post:

"3 weeks !!! We are coming for that belt !!!"

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade, along with ONE heavyweight MMA star Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida, led the charge in supporting Moraes in the comments section:

"Go get what's yours #andnew"

"Boraaaa"

Joining them in the comments are retired UFC fighters Jorge Masvidal and former UFC women's strawweight queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk:

"Let's go champ."

"👏 Cant wait."

Last but certainly not least, fellow Brazilian MMA athletes Gleison Tibau and Marlon Moraes also chimed in:

"Let's go magrelo velho sinistro! 💥💪"

"Belt time."

Screenshot of comments. [Adriano Moraes/Instagram]

Moraes has experience fighting 'Little Piranha' when the latter challenged him for the ONE flyweight MMA world championship at ONE X in March 2022. The 36-year-old retained the crown via guillotine choke late in the third round.

Adriano Moraes raring to upset Yuya Wakamatsu in front of his compatriots

Adriano Moraes is not the type of fighter that needs any extra motivation. But with a chance to defeat Yuya Wakamatsu in his home country, the American Top Team fighter relishes the thought of breaking their hearts.

Moraes said in a recent interview with the promotion:

"I love to go to my opponent's home and destroy their dreams. I don't know why, but I feel like this kind of emotion gives me more pleasure."

ONE 172 will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

