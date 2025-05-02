"Let's go ya animal" - Fans rooting for Tye Ruotolo in impending world title defense over old foe Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31

Many fans are showing Tye Ruotolo their support ahead of his defense of the ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship against longtime rival Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, May 2.

As they get set to write the third chapter in their long history, Ruotolo took to Instagram to share some photos of him and his team during the official media day for the event.

In the comments section, the 22-year-old's most vocal fans made sure he knew that they were rooting him on, writing:

"Let's go ya animal."

"Let's go champ! 🌪️🌪️🌪️"

"Go, Tye, go! You've got this!"

"I'm still waiting for you to use the famous Bionic chicken wing on someone in a match 😂😂😂😂😂"

"Let's go champ 🔥🔥"

Aside from their world title tilt also serving as the rubber match for their head-to-head series that stands at one win apiece, Ruotolo's clash with Leon is a momentous one for the American Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) phenom.

Last August, the Atos star tore multiple ligaments in his right knee while competing in the -80kg division of the Craig Jones Invitational (CJI). Fortunately, he did not need to undergo surgery, though he has been out of action since then.

ONE Fight Night 31 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Tye Ruotolo cannot wait to return to the circle

Tye Ruotolo is sharing in the fans' excitement about his return to the circle after being sidelined for the past eight months.

He said the following in an interview with JitsMagazine:

"I can't wait. Got my ONE title defense coming up shortly. I was out of commission for a little bit, and I'm chomping at the bit to be back in action."

