“Quite a bit of history” - Dante Leon ready to reignite his rivalry with Tye Ruotolo in world title clash in Bangkok

Dante Leon is ready to reinject new life into his rivalry with Tye Ruotolo.

Ad

The Canadian superstar will challenge Ruotolo for the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Leon recalled his previous two matches against Ruotolo and how their trilogy fight would be one of the most important fights in the current submission grappling landscape.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Dante Leon said:

"Tye and I have quite a bit of history. The biggest reason for signing with ONE is to go against the best grapplers in the world, and I think Tye falls into that category."

Ruotolo and Leon fought each other twice before they started their ONE Championship careers, and the two old rivals have been staring at a 1-1 stalemate for almost four years heading into their trilogy.

Ad

Leon captured the first win in the feud when he beat Ruotolo via referee's decision at Grapplefest 8 in 2020.

Ruotolo evened the score when he submitted Leon via a Guillotine choke at Who's Number One in 2021.

The two have since stayed beyond each other's realms, but their rivalry could have a definitive end in Bangkok.

Ruotolo arrived in ONE Championship in 2022 and quickly established a perfect 7-0 record.

The multi-time BJJ world champion captured the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title when he outclassed Magomed Abdulkadirov at ONE Fight Night 16.

Ad

He's since defended the strap against Izaak Michell at ONE Fight Night 21.

Dante Leon, meanwhile, is coming off a submission win over Bruno Pucci in his 2024 debut and a unanimous decision victory over Tommy Langaker in January.

ONE Fight Night 31 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Dante Leon promises the best action in his trilogy match against Tye Ruotolo

Dante Leon wants to help carry submission grappling into new heights, and he believes his trilogy match against Tye Ruotolo will give him that opportunity.

Ad

In an interview with Cageside Press, Leon said the combat sports world is in the midst of the greatest generation for submission grappling.

The two-time IBJJF No-Gi world champion said:

"You're going to see some of the most high-level jiu-jitsu that has ever been put on display. It won't be just the best of the year, not just of the times, not just of this generation—in history—because I believe that we are truly in the best time and we are in the best era of submission grappling ever."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.