"LET'S GOOOO!!," "LFG" - Theo Von, Nina-Marie Daniele and others react to Sean Strickland getting married in the most Sean Strickland way

The MMA community reacted as Sean Strickland posted a unique picture of his wedding day. Strickland, known for his controversial personality, has been in a serious relationship for some time, but has kept his partner's identity private. Her appearance in the UFC Emedded vlog series ahead of UFC 293 remains one of her rare public appearances.Recently, Strickland took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself and his wife on their wedding day, standing alongside a few friends with guns.The caption read:&quot;Well, time to grow up I guess.&quot;Check out Sean Strickland's wedding post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMany prominent members of the MMA community congratulated Strickland on the occasion.Stand-up comedian and podcaster Theo Von, who is also an avid MMA fan, wrote:&quot;LET'S GOOOO!! Congratulations @stricklandmma!!&quot;MMA journalist Nina-Marie Daniele commented:&quot;Here's the thing about marriage you guys, [Heart emojis]. So happy for you guys!! The world needs a baby Strickland!! LFG!!&quot;Check out more reactions below:MMA community's reactions to Sean Strickland's wedding picture. [Image courtesy: @stricklandmma on Instagram]When Sean Strickland praised his girlfriend for bringing a positive change in his lifeSean Strickland's polarizing personality and controversial opinions have defined his public image in recent years. While he has faced considerable criticism for his remarks on women, Strickland showcased the emotional side of his personality during a 2023 interview with Helen Yee.Speaking about his girlfriend and how she transformed his life, Strickland said:“I have a girlfriend who I love very much. I said it. She makes me a better man, you guys... I was just telling her this the other day, I tell my girl, I’m like, babe every time I think about breaking up with you and I think about all the p***y I can get, I think about who I was before I met you. As much as I like being single and getting all [redacted] with you guys, my girl she makes me a truly better man and baby, I thank you for that.” [H/t Sportskeeda MMA]Check out Sean Strickland's comment here.