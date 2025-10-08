  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "LET'S GOOOO!!," "LFG" - Theo Von, Nina-Marie Daniele and others react to Sean Strickland getting married in the most Sean Strickland way

"LET'S GOOOO!!," "LFG" - Theo Von, Nina-Marie Daniele and others react to Sean Strickland getting married in the most Sean Strickland way

By Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
Modified Oct 08, 2025 05:33 GMT
Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland's wedding picture amazed members of MMA community. [Image courtesy: @stricklandmma and @fullviolence on Instagram]

The MMA community reacted as Sean Strickland posted a unique picture of his wedding day. Strickland, known for his controversial personality, has been in a serious relationship for some time, but has kept his partner's identity private. Her appearance in the UFC Emedded vlog series ahead of UFC 293 remains one of her rare public appearances.

Ad

Recently, Strickland took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself and his wife on their wedding day, standing alongside a few friends with guns.

The caption read:

"Well, time to grow up I guess."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Sean Strickland's wedding post below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Many prominent members of the MMA community congratulated Strickland on the occasion.

Stand-up comedian and podcaster Theo Von, who is also an avid MMA fan, wrote:

"LET'S GOOOO!! Congratulations @stricklandmma!!"

MMA journalist Nina-Marie Daniele commented:

"Here's the thing about marriage you guys, [Heart emojis]. So happy for you guys!! The world needs a baby Strickland!! LFG!!"

Check out more reactions below:

MMA community&#039;s reactions to Sean Strickland&#039;s wedding picture. [Image courtesy: @stricklandmma on Instagram]
MMA community's reactions to Sean Strickland's wedding picture. [Image courtesy: @stricklandmma on Instagram]

When Sean Strickland praised his girlfriend for bringing a positive change in his life

Sean Strickland's polarizing personality and controversial opinions have defined his public image in recent years. While he has faced considerable criticism for his remarks on women, Strickland showcased the emotional side of his personality during a 2023 interview with Helen Yee.

Ad

Speaking about his girlfriend and how she transformed his life, Strickland said:

“I have a girlfriend who I love very much. I said it. She makes me a better man, you guys... I was just telling her this the other day, I tell my girl, I’m like, babe every time I think about breaking up with you and I think about all the p***y I can get, I think about who I was before I met you. As much as I like being single and getting all [redacted] with you guys, my girl she makes me a truly better man and baby, I thank you for that.” [H/t Sportskeeda MMA]

Check out Sean Strickland's comment here.

About the author
Rajneesh Suhas Reddy

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications