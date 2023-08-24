Sean Strickland admits to how his girlfriend made him a better man in rare sentimental moment

Sean Strickland is set to take on middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in his first-ever UFC title match at UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia.

Strickland has bounced back from a difficult year in 2022 with two losses to win twice this year in strong showings and also secure a title shot. Aside from his professional progress, 'Tarzan' also believes he has developed personally and credited his girlfriend for it.

In a recent interview with Helen Yee, he got emotional about his partner.

“I have a girlfriend who I love very much. I said it. She makes me a better man, you guys... I was just telling her this the other day, I tell my girl, I’m like, babe every time I think about breaking up with you and I think about all the p***y I can get, I think about who I was before I met you. As much as I like being single and getting all [redacted] with you guys, my girl she makes me a truly better man and baby, I thank you for that.”

Sean Strickland also listed all the small changes he has noticed in his apartment due to their relationship.

“You should see my place, I’ll give you a tour one day. I’ll tell you what, my girl left… She went back to New York for like a little bit, right. And I remember sitting in my apartment, there’s like a TV on the wall, I didn’t have a TV. There’s a f*****g couch, I remember thinking to myself, who the f**k am I? Where did all this s**t come from? Why do I live here? She does make me a little bit less of a domestic [redacted].”

Check out his full comments below (5:55):

Sean Strickland calls out the government and corporations for making men "gender fluid weak beta males"

Sean Strickland does not shy away from speaking his mind.

The UFC middleweight's most recent opinion was a quote to a fan on X (formerly Twitter) joking about his 'random' thought process. 'Tarzan' chose to discuss the pay disparity between himself and an average person.

He also blamed the government authorities and large corporations for ruining men.

"I was thinking about how much I make vs how much the average man makes. It's bs what the government and corporations have done to men these days. Making depressed, addicted, gender fluid weak beta males. That's the goal.. Make more money at your expense. **Broke most my life**"

Check out Sean Strickland's post below:

Expand Tweet