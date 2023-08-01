"That little Chinese sl*t" - Sean Strickland rants about Israel Adesanya's nationality yet again with the latest update on UFC 293

The MMA world is buzzing with the prospect of Israel Adesanya fighting controversial middleweight contender Sean Strickland at UFC 293. The event is set to go down on September 10, 2023, at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

While the stage was set for the Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus du Plessis clash, the South African couldn't make the quick turnaround to fight the UFC middleweight champion at UFC 293.

DDP is hurt.



Strickland wants in. Adesanya wants it.



UFC isn’t so keen on it.



Clock is ticking. Game of chicken. Not many options on 5-6 weeks notice.



Meanwhile, Sean Strickland, who will potentially face Adesanya instead, has caused a stir with his controversial remarks about the middleweight champion. Strickland accused Adesanya of being a sellout to China, using offensive language to describe him as "China's little sl**" and questioning his allegiance.

While Adesanya hasn't directly responded to Strickland's trash talk, he fired back at 'Tarzan's alleged reluctance to fight at UFC 293. With Dricus du Plessis out of contention, Strickland is seemingly next in line for the title shot. However, negotiations for the fight haven't materialized yet.

Amidst all that, in a recent interview with The Schmo, Strickland launched another profanity-laced tirade about Adesanya's nationality, stating:

"That little Chinese sl*t or China make it happen... I'm trying to represent for America. I'm trying to represent for Australia. I'll tell you what Australians, I'm more Australian than f**king Izzy. Izzy is a Chinese man."

Strickland added:

"I ride motorcycles, I sell boats, and I like sex with hot women. Izzy likes sex with dudes, nothing wrong with that. [It's] personal preference. I'm American but I'm like crocodile motherf**king Dundee. I carry guns, I carry knives, I consider myself an honorary Australian."

Catch Sean Strickland's comments below (2:50):

Alex Pereira favors Sean Strickland to dethrone Israel Adesanya

Former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira stunned fans with his bold prediction for the potential Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland showdown.The Brazilian's take is compelling, considering that he has fought both of them.

Pereira, who has been training alongside Strickland, believes 'Tarzan' possesses the tools to overcome Adesanya, despite acknowledging that it will be a mammoth challenge. Speaking at the UFC 291 pre-fight press conference, Pereira stated:

“Fighting Israel Adesanya is always a hard fight, but he showed that he can be beaten. Strickland, he has a chance. Different game plans are hard. But if anyone has a chance against Adesanya, that’ll be Strickland. But it’s still a hard fight.”

Check out Alex Pereira's comments from the 9:04 mark below: