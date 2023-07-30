Israel Adesanya aims expletives at 'dirty c*nt' Sean Strickland for beating his own drum

Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland’s rivalry is starting to intensify online. Both men have fired shots at each other on multiple occasions in the past and had a bitter exchange on social media recently. Howthe upcoming middleweight title fight between them has made these exchanges a lot more meaningful as they will play a crucial role in the mental warfare between the warring parties.

Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya have been ideal employees for the UFC. These middleweights have shown up for fights on short notice, accepted difficult opponents or last-minute changes, and rarely pulled out, if at all. These are some of the most-valued qualities for the UFC to keep putting together mega cards. Strickland drew attention to this in a recent tweet. He also poked fun at ‘Chinese champion’ Israel Adesanya, while reiterating that he accepted to fight him on a five-week notice.

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA UFC history

Sean fight this good guy on a 2 day notice.

"Sure"



Sean fight this guy we want to be the next big name in the top 5 if he beats you.

"Sure"



Sean we might have you fly across the world on a 5 week notice to fight the Chinese Champion.

"Sure"



LMAO.........

Israel Adesanya, who is visibly irritated at Sean Strickland’s outlandish remarks every single time, did not respond in kind. He reminded Strickland that he is in an equally tough spot as it is a short-notice fight for both of them.

Israel Adesanya @stylebender Lol “5 weeks”. You been training since your last fight. We both fighting on short notice, you’re not doing nothing special, you dirty cunt.

Ambiguity surrounds Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has a pair of fresh challenges in the form of Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland in the coming months. After Dricus du Plessis pulled out of the potential fight against Adesanya due to a foot injury, 'The Last Stylebender' launched a scathing attack on the South African fighter.

Riding a two-fight winning streak, Sean Strickland was next in line for the title shot, and the champion called him out for a fight. A cryptic tweet from Strickland hinted that the UFC was not keen on booking Adesanya vs Strickland for UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia. However, the recent altercation between the two men shows that the fight is in the works behind closed doors.

