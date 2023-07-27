Alex Pereira backs Sean Strickland to beat Israel Adesanya over Dricus Du Plessis - "Different game plans are hard"

Former UFC champion Alex Pereira has shared his thoughts on the potential Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland fight that could take place next for the middleweight title.

'Poatan' made an appearance during the media day ahead of UFC 291. During his time there, Pereira weighed in on Adesanya vs. Strickland. The Brazilian, who has recently been training with Strickland, said that although it would be a tough challenge, 'Tarzan' could emerge victorious against the New Zealander:

“Fighting Israel Adesanya is always a hard fight, but he showed that he can be beaten. Sean Strickland, he has a chance. Different game plans are hard. But if anyone has a chance against Adesanya, that’ll be Sean Strickland. But it’s still a hard fight.”

'Poatan' then went on to weigh in on Dricus du Plessis' chances against Adesanya. According to the 36-year-old, 'The Last Stylebender' may prove to be 'too much' for the South African:

“Honestly, man, I don’t know if it’s maybe too much for Du Plessis because Adesanya’s way superior. Looking at this fight overall, it’s a fight that does not even make too much sense to me.”

Check out Alex Pereira's comments from the 9:04 mark below:

After competing in five UFC middleweight bouts, Alex Pereira has now decided to move up a weight division. The Brazilian will take on former UFC champion Jan Blachowicz in a light heavyweight clash at UFC 291.

The matchup will serve as the co-main event for the card and will take place on July 29 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland: How did Alex Pereira fare against the two middleweights?

Alex Pereira has shared the octagon with both Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya.

After going 2-0 in the UFC, Pereira was matched up against 'Tarzan' for UFC 276. 'Poatan' rose to the occasion that night and knocked Strickland out in the opening round of the fight.

The victory earned him a middleweight title shot against Adesanya at UFC 281. On fight night, the 36-year-old shocked the world by becoming the first man to score a finish against the New Zealander in an MMA fight.

The two athletes were then set for a rematch at UFC 287. This time, 'The Last Stylebender' proved to be the better fight as he knocked Pereira out cold in the second round of the fight.