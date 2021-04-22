"Let's handle it" - Tyron Woodley is ready to put 'pathetic' Jake Paul in his place on behalf of the MMA community

In the aftermath of Jake Paul's first-round win over Ben Askren, a clip of Askren's teammate Tyron Woodley confronting Paul and his team in the locker room went viral on social media.

During his interview with Ariel Helwani on ESPN MMA, Tyron Woodley detailed the incident that occurred in the locker room during the Triller Fight Club event.

The former UFC welterweight champion claimed he went into the locker room to check Paul's gloves, to which the latter responded by saying that Woodley only wanted to make his presence known for his own benefit.

Woodley added that after his win, Paul said that he would be open to the idea of fighting The Chosen One and even put the YouTuber-turned-pro-boxer on notice for his comments in the locker room.

“So when I went to check Jake’s gloves and the person who had never spoken, ever, walks around and said, ‘You don’t know nothing about these gloves’ and it is in that clip that everybody has seen. First thing Jake said to me was, ‘You’re here for clout’. And I said, ‘Don’t play with me, because you know I don’t f****** play those games.’ At that point, he froze up and his little act and his character was stifled. Those guys are fans, he know he doesn’t want to play those f****** games because he knows what I could do. After the fight, he said he wanted to fight me. I’m the same weight, you had a lot to say in the locker room, so let’s fight."

Tyron Woodley even added that he wants to put Paul on notice for the amount of s*** he has been talking about and wants to handle business with the younger Paul brother.

The former UFC champion even criticized Paul for not picking a fighter like Conor McGregor or Jorge Masvidal, as he instead chose Ben Askren, who is not known for his striking.

“You’re talking s*** so let’s handle it. And I really don’t think he got the balls, I don’t think he would do it. He didn’t pick out me, he didn’t pick out Conor, he didn’t pick out Masvidal, he picked out Ben Askren because he felt like he was not known for his striking."

Tyron Woodley could fight Jake Paul next

Tyron Woodley has made it clear that he wants to get his hands on Jake Paul inside the ring. It remains to be seen if Paul will accept a fight against the former UFC champion or not.