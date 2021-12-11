"Let's do it!" - Amanda Nunes reacts to Michael Bisping's suggestion of a 130lbs female BMF fight with Valentina Shevchenko 

Amanda Nunes is open to the possibility of taking on Valentina Shevchenko in a trilogy fight down the line. Nunes and Shevchenko are two of the most dominant female champions in UFC history. While 'Bullet' is the reigning women's flyweight champion, 'The Lioness' holds the women's bantamweight and featherweight titles.

During a recent interaction with Amanda Nunes, UFC analyst Michael Bisping asked her if she's interested in fighting Shevchenko for a third time; this time, however, at a catchweight of 130lbs and with a female BMF title on the line. In response, Nunes said she's definitely willing to do so.

"That would be awesome you know, let's do it! I'm ready baby. More belts, more challenges, I'm here for these you know? This is, MMA is a sport [where] you have to challenge yourself every time," Nunes said.

Check out Amanda Nunes' interaction with Michael Bisping below:

Nunes and Shevchenko have previously fought each other in a pair of bantamweight scraps, with the Brazilian coming out on top on both occasions. They squared off for the first time at UFC 196, where Amanda Nunes got the better of her opponent in the first two out of three scheduled rounds and was rightly declared the winner via decision.

Damon Martin @DamonMartin

#UFC Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko nearly got into it as well Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko nearly got into it as well #UFC https://t.co/UXbeHdCC44

The pair locked horns once again at UFC 215 and this time, it turned out to be a much closer affair. While Nunes was once again announced the winner via decision, many fans and analysts claimed that Shevchenko should have been given the nod instead.

Dana White weighs in on possibility of trilogy fight between Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko

While Amanda Nunes is willing to take on Shevchenko in a trilogy fight, UFC president Dana White doesn't seem interested in the matchup. He believes that the rivalry is as good as settled and doesn't feel the need to run it back once more. However, White admitted that if both fighters are up for it and it's a matchup that fans want to see, he might consider getting it booked.

“I don’t know if that fight needs to happen. I don’t know. I’ve thought about it a lot. You know they’re both incredible in their own weight classes. They already fought twice. Why do it again? I would imagine if they wanted to do it bad enough and the fans wanted it bad enough, I would do it but I don’t see much point in it,” White said during an interview with TSN.

Nunes is set to defend her bantamweight title against Julianna Pena in the co-headliner of UFC 269 this weekend.

