“Let's see if he's a b**ch” - Influencer boxer Slim Albaher calls out KSI, claims ‘The Nightmare’ is ducking him

Influencer boxer and YouTuber Slim Albaher has called out KSI and insisted that 'The Nightmare' has ducked a fight with him on two occasions.

Slim is the current Misfits light heavyweight champion and is so far undefeated in the squared circle. After picking up victories over stars such as FaZe Temperrr, FOUSEY and Tom Zanetti, the New York native's biggest win of his career came during the MF x DAZN Prime Card against Salt Papi.

The pair, who are widely regarded as two of the best influencer boxers, went to war in a highly entertaining and back-and-forth bout. Slim would eventually pick up the victory in the fourth round, stopping Salt Papi via TKO.

Now, after putting away most of the competition in his division, the 30-year-old has called for a bout against KSI. The British YouTube star most recently clashed against Tommy Fury, losing on the night via unanimous decision.

Following his defeat to 'TNT', 'The Nightmare' stated that he would be taking some time away from the sport. According to Slim Albaher, however, KSI's decision take a hiatus from boxing is due to the fact he doesn't want to face him.

Courtesy of @HappyPunch on X (formerly Twitter), Slim stated that KSI's break from the sport is the second time he has avoided fighting him. He said:

"KSI called me a b*tch for 'ducking' Salt Papi! Let's see if if he's a b*tch for ducking me not just once but two times."

Expand Tweet

IShowSpeed reveals how a punch from KSI left him winded

On December 15, YouTube stars KSI and IShowSpeed faced one another in a sparring bout for charity.

The contest drew in millions of viewers and raised a substantial amount of charity. Throughout the contest, 'The Nightmare' demonstrated his experience by handidly toying with his opponent and dropping him on multiple occasions.

Following their clash, Speed went live with his viewers to analyze the bout, which included him highlighting the moment he was hit with a body shot that dropped him to the floor. The YouTuber stated that the punch was so hard, it briefly left him unable to "breathe."

He said:

"He hit me like right there [pointing his abdomen] and I couldn't breathe. I couldn't breathe. It felt like all the oxygen just went out of my body and I was like, it felt like, I just exhaled like. I don't know it was weird as f**k. I thought I was dying, bro."

Watch the clip here (29:26):