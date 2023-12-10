"Let's see who's the best boxer" - Song Yadong gives a fitting reply to Petr Yan's yawning emoji rection

Song Yadong has given a fitting reply to Petr Yan's yawning emoji reaction to the former's fight at UFC Vegas 83.

Song Yadong entered the octagon last night to take on Chris Gutierrez in a five-round main event. In the fight, Yadong was able to get the better of Gutierrez who was having trouble in finding his feet in the fight.

Most of the fight was fought on the ground as Yadong showcased a grappling masterclass to claim a unanimous decision. While most of the MMA community was impressed with the Chinese national as he exposed the blueprint to easily trump 'El Guapo,' Petr Yan seemed to have gotten bored during the fight.

While reacting to the main event of UFC Vegas 83, the former UFC bantamweight champion took to X and posted a yawning emoji. Song Yadong later responded to the tweet and called out the Russian for being his next fight.

"You next, no more hiding."

Furthermore, Song Yadong also spoke about Petr Yan in his post-fight press conference and said:

"I already told everybody I wanna fight Petr Yan. He posted the (yawning) emoji. It means the fight was boring but his last fight was boring, too like sh*t. So let's fight (UFC) 299. Let's see who's the best boxer."

Catch his comments below:

Henry Cejudo speaks on Song Yadong exposing Chris Gutierrez

Former UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo thinks the disparity between the duo's ground game became evident as the rounds went by, with 'El Guapo' spending a lot of time on the ground.

Reacting to the same, former two-division champion Henry Cejudo was critical of Chris Gutierrez's performance. In a series of posts on social media, he blasted Gutierrez by saying:

"Gutierrez has nice fakes, but nothing heavy is coming with them. He’s not investing in his leg kicks enough."

Further, Henry Cejudo spoke about how Yadong was able to expose Gutierrez which will lead to his future opponents attempting to take him down. He said:

"Everybody watching this is going to take him down from now on. Fighters expose other fighters."

