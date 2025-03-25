“Let’s test it out” - Phetjeeja wants to determine the best female striker in champ vs. champ clash with Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom believes there can only be one true queen in the women's 115-pound striking ranks.

Shortly after successfully defending her atomweight kickboxing world title against Kana Morimoto at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang, Phetjeeja shifted her crosshairs to Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Asked who she wants next in her in-ring interview, the 23-year-old Thai superstar made it clear she wants a piece of the mom champ:

"I know you’re very strong and fight very strong. You’re the best. I need to fight with you, Allycia. Let’s go, let’s test it out."

Indeed, a champion-versus-champion showdown between Phetjeeja and Rodrigues brings a lot of intrigue.

For one, 'The Queen' has already expressed her desire to return to Muay Thai after beating the likes of Anissa Meksen, Janet Todd, and most recently, Kana, under kickboxing rules.

Phetjeeja recorded four straight TKO victories in four-ounce gloves in the home of martial arts and believes she already deserves a shot at two-sport supremacy.

Meanwhile, Rodrigues is also coming off a dominant world title defense against Marie McManamon at ONE Fight Night 29 last month. The Phuket Fight Club affiliate has also expressed her desire to tussle with Phetjeeja in the past.

Kana says she left it all on the line against Phetjeeja

Phetjeeja's ONE 172 challenger Kana Morimoto certainly gave 'The Queen' a tough fight for five rounds.

While the Japanese striker fell short, she continues to hold her head up high after giving everything she's got against the remarkable Thai champion.

'Krusher Queen' wrote on Instagram:

"A world where results are everything. There are no strange losses. Just the result. Even if I was told I couldn't win, I gave it my all to win, and I wanted to win, get the belt, and express my gratitude."

