“I also want the kickboxing belt”- Allycia Hellen Rodrigues wants a shot at two-sport dominance against Phetjeeja

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues called for an opportunity to challenge for the ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world title.

On March 7, Rodrigues fought for the first time in 2025, a women's atomweight Muay Thai world title defense.

The Brazilian superstar was initially scheduled to fight Shir Cohen in the ONE Fight Night 29 main event. However, Cohen pulled out due to an injury, so Rodrigues was matched up against promotional debutant Marie McManamon.

Rodrigues showcased a world-class performance and secured a fourth-round TKO (corner stoppage) against McManamon.

The 26-year-old later did an interview with the South China Morning Post and talked about potentially becoming a two-sport world champion. Rodrigues mentioned the ONE women's atomweight kickboxing title owned by Phetjeeja.

"If they give me the opportunity, I also want the kickboxing belt. If she comes for my belt, I want to go for her belt too."

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues received one of three $50,000 performance bonuses at ONE Fight Night 29. Shamil Erdogan and Rambolek received the other two.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 29, including Rodrigues' TKO finish against Marie McManamon, can be seen for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Watch Rodrigues' entire interview with the South China Morning Post below:

Phetjeeja has business to take care of before potential clash with Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues vs. Phetjeeja is a highly intriguing matchup in the women's atomweight Muay Thai or kickboxing division.

Firstly, Phetjeeja has an upcoming world title defense she needs to focus on before pursuing a fight against Rodrigues.

On March 23, Phetjeeja is scheduled to defend her women's atomweight kickboxing strap against Kana Morimoto at ONE 172.

Phetjeeja holds promotional records of 2-0 in kickboxing and 4-0 in Muay Thai.

Meanwhile, Morimoto has fought twice in ONE, a unanimous decision loss against Anissa Meksen and a unanimous decision win against Moa Carlsson.

ONE 172 goes down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Morimoto's home country of Japan. The upcoming spectacle features five world title fights.

In the main event, Japan's Takeru Segawa looks to electrify his home crowd in a non-title flyweight kickboxing bout against Rodtang.

