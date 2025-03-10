  • home icon
  "She's a tough one to fight" - Phetjeeja expects to be tested to the fullest against Kana at ONE 172

"She's a tough one to fight" - Phetjeeja expects to be tested to the fullest against Kana at ONE 172

By James De Rozario
Modified Mar 10, 2025 09:38 GMT
(From left) Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom and Kana Morimoto.
(From left) Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom and Kana Morimoto.

Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom has her eyes set on maintaining her perfect streak under the ONE Championship banner in Saitama, Japan. The Thai superstar carries a 6-0 record into her return at ONE 172 on Sunday, March 23.

Despite the rich vein of form she brings to the Saitama Super Arena, she doesn't want to turn a blind eye to her opponent's caliber. Standing in 'The Queen's' way of glory is Kana Morimoto, a decorated Japanese kickboxing star who's been on the hunt for ONE gold since last year.

"In my next fight against Kana, she’s a fast, agile fighter, and a heavy hitter. She’s a tough one to fight because she can fight in both stances," Phetjeeja told reporters during a ONE 172 open workout session in Thailand.
Watch the interview here:

youtube-cover
'The Queen's' style has tormented everyone standing across her so far, and that looks likely to be the plot when she fights in 'The Land of the Rising Sun.'

Kana has struggled to find her footing in the promotion, and it's hard to see her holding any advantage against someone as efficient as the Team Mehdi Zatout star.

That said, it's still anyone's game in this five-round tilt at ONE 172.

Kana stacks praise on Phetjeeja's world-class arsenal ahead of Japan showdown

Kana is dreaming of world title glory at ONE 172. However, the Japanese veteran knows unlocking that dream against Phetjeeja is going to be a difficult task.

Shortly after recording her first win in the promotion at ONE Friday Fights 95 this past January, the former K-1 champion had this to say on the Thai's skill set:

"I know Phetjeeja is very strong. She's a perfect athlete capable of high-level Muay Thai, kickboxing, and boxing. She's perfect."

Could an upset be on the way, or will The Thai striker continue collecting scalps on martial arts' grandest stage?

Find out by purchasing the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Edited by Anurag Mitra
