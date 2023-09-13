"Let's not do that?"- Nick Khan 's UFC to WWE transition remark for UFC fighters sparks outrage among wrestling enthusiasts

Nick Khan recently weighed in on the recent merger between the UFC and the WWE. Speaking about how the merger could benefit fighters, the WWE president claimed that UFC athletes could extend their careers by switching to pro-wrestling after their time in the octagon came to an end.

For context, Endeavor finally completed the UFC-WWE merger yesterday, with the new TKO Group Holdings, Inc. publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange. It was previously declared that the two promotions would continue operating independently under their current leadership.

In a recent interview with Marc Raimondi for ESPN, Nick Khan discussed the possibilities for UFC fighters to join the WWE after retiring as professional mixed martial artists. However, WWE fans weren't happy about the idea of more MMA stars coming into the pro wrestling promotion.

After @Fightful shared a post with Nick Khan's quote, many took to the comments section to express their disapproval.

"Oh, let's NOT do that."

"Oh, let's NOT do that."

Another fan wrote:

"The death of WWE book is gonna be wild at this rate."

One user claimed:

"Can't say I'd be too enthusiastic to see the roster dominated by a bunch of FirstName LastName former UFC fighters."

Check out some more reactions below:

UFC-WWE merger: Nick Khan addresses uncertainty after Endeavor deal closes

Nick Khan recently took the time to thank all the WWE employees and to address their anxiety about the new merger.

After Endeavor revealed its intentions to merge the WWE with the UFC back in April, many employees at the pro-wrestling promotion were worried about being laid off for cost-cutting measures. Given how such practices are common after corporate takeovers, it's unsurprising to see employees stressing about their job status.

According to a recent report, Nick Khan has taken the initiative to quell any concerns harbored by his workers during the transition period. Without promising that no jobs would be made redundant in the merger process, Khan wrote a lengthy memo outlining the future plan of action.

After thanking the WWE employees for their hard work and dedication, Nick Khan informed them that there would be an open line of communication via HR. He also added that any new policies and procedures will be revealed in due time. He wrote:

"A big thank you to all of you for the hard work and commitment that helped us achieve this milestone. As we begin this transition, we will be in touch with more details. In the interim, we will be communicating with each of you regarding new policies and procedures. HR will also be available to answer any and all questions you may have." (h/t pwinsider.com)

