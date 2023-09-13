Conor McGregor issues six-word response after newly minted UFC - WWE merger entity TKO gets listed on the NYSE

Conor McGregor has been inactive from mixed martial arts since breaking his leg at UFC 264 more than two years ago. Despite this, 'The Notorious' remains the biggest name in the sport. The former double champ recently praised the UFC for their merger with the WWE, which has led to their parent company, TKO Group Holdings, being listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

ESPN MMA shared a tweet, discussing the valuation of the company, stating:

"TKO has a valuation of $21.4 billion and will serve “more than one billion young and diverse fans, reaching viewers in 180 countries, and producing more than 350 annual live events,” per a release."

The biggest star in the history of the UFC retweeted the post, congratulating Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, stating:

"Truly outstanding! Congrats Ari and Co."

Former UFC President Dana White was on hand for the launch of TKO Group Holdings. The promotional frontman will now serve as the Chief Executive Officer of the UFC, while Emanuel will serve as the CEO of the parent company. While there have been several fighters who have made the jump from the UFC to WWE, or vice versa, that number is expected to grow following the partnership between the two groups.

Ian Garry shares biggest takeaway from training with Conor McGregor

Ian Garry is hoping to follow Conor McGregor's footsteps by becoming the second UFC fighter to bring a title back to his home country of Ireland. The No.11-ranked welterweight recently had the opportunity to train with the former double champ. Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, the No.11-ranked welterweight labeled the training session as one of the most surreal experiences of his life before adding:

"The biggest takeaway from meeting Conor is the fact that I have a friendship now that I believe is very powerful and very special in someone who I can look up to and learn from. Someone who's done it all in the sport. Someone who's had all the highs, all the lows. All the biggest things in the sport all have his name attached to it and he's wanted to change the game more than anybody so to be able to have that friendship, it's so powerful, it's so special and I'm so grateful."

Garry, who has previously labeled McGregor as one of his biggest idols and the reason he began training in mixed martial arts, shared that it feels as if 'The Notorious' is one of his closest friends. He expressed an interest in training with the former double champ ahead of his next bout.