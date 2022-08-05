"Let's vote for people who got punched, kicked and stomped in the head" - Fans disappove of Wanderlei Silva running for Brazilian Congress

MMA fans have reacted to the news that MMA veteran Wanderlei Silva is in the running to join the Brazilian Congress.

Silva is a former PRIDE middleweight champion and holds the record for the most wins, knockouts, title defenses and longest win streak in the organization's history. Silva most recently competed in Bellator and the UFC, with his last appearance in an octagon being in 2018.

MMAFighting.com broke the news of Silva's intention to run for congress. Many MMA fans were disapproving of the move by the 46-year-old due to the long-term damage he may have suffered as a fighter:

"Yeah let's vote for peple who got punched, kicked and stomped in the head for over a decade to create laws. Of course it will work out."

One fan compared the move from Wanderlei Silva to that of boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, who is now a politician in his native Philippines:

"I mean they could be. Manny Pacquiao literally ran for presidency in the Philippines."

Another fan again questioned the health of 'Mad Dog' and whether moving into politics was a smart move after a career of suffering head trauma:

"Not the best option given all the head damage Silva has taken over the years."

Twitter user @TheGeoDynamo wondered whether long-term CTE from fighters is linked with a move into political office:

"I swear, the more these fighters exhibit signs of CTE the more likely they are to run for political office. Tito, BJ, now Wandy?"

Check out some of the other fan reactions below:

The rivalry between Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva

Few MMA fans will ever forget the bitter rivalry between Wanderlei Silva and Chael Sonnen. In 2013, the pair were coaches against one another on The Ultimate Fighter Brazil.

The stipulation was that at the culmination of the season, Sonnen and Silva would step into the octagon. Their rivalry heated up throughout the show and led to a mass brawl between the pair before both teams' sets of fighters had to break it up.

During the scuffle, 'The Axe Murderer' injured his hand and back and the bout was rescheduled. More controversy then followed as the Brazilian refused to provide a sample for a drugs test. Silva was removed from the bout and handed a lifetime ban from the Nevada State commission. Sonnen would later test positive for a banned substance and leave the UFC as well.

Watch the moment Sonnen and Silva's anger spilled over during filming:

The pair would finally meet and settle their differences in 2017, fighting on a Bellator card. 'The American Gangster' won via unanimous decision, although both fighters were clearly past their best.

