  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Let him think that" - Alex Pereira responds to Magomed Ankalaev's coach claiming he lacked KO power ahead of UFC 320 clash 

"Let him think that" - Alex Pereira responds to Magomed Ankalaev's coach claiming he lacked KO power ahead of UFC 320 clash 

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Oct 01, 2025 04:24 GMT
Alex Pereira (right) reacts to Magomed Ankalaev
Alex Pereira (right) reacts to Magomed Ankalaev's (left) coach accusing him of lacking KO power. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Alex Pereira recently issued a response to Magomed Ankalaev's coach questioning his knockout power in the cage. The Brazilian claimed that it was a "good" thing his rival's coach underestimated his power and stated that he didn't pay much attention to his rival's training videos.

Ad

Pereira and Ankalaev are set to throw down in a light heavyweight title rematch at UFC 320 this weekend. In their previous encounter at UFC 313 in March, Ankalaev outpointed Pereira after five rounds of action and won the 205-pound title via unanimous decision.

Ahead of their rematch, Ankalaev's coach was heard downplaying Pereira's KO power in an episode of the UFC 320 Countdown series. During a recent media interaction, Pereira addressed his comments and said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"It’s just talk, he saw it in my fight with Ankalaev, but he also saw it in all the other fights. Even the ref [Marc Goddard] said he hadn’t seen anything like that in 30 years. But it’s good, let him think that. He’ll be in for a surprise. When those videos came out, you know, I skipped through them. I don’t watch the other guy, any of his stuff. I’ll watch what I’m doing and my fight with him, but I don’t want to hear or see what he’s doing. I swear, I don’t watch him."
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Alex Pereira believes Magomed Ankalaev is undeserving of the UFC light heavyweight title

Alex Pereira recently sounded off on Magomed Ankalaev and claimed that the Dagestan-born fighter didn't deserve to be a UFC champion. Pereira accused Ankalaev of not being able to dominate him in the cage and claimed that their rematch will be a "different" fight.

In an episode of the UFC 320 Countdown series (via @ChampRDS on X), Pereira got brutally honest about Ankalaev and said:

''People kept saying he'd take me down and dominate me on the ground but that didn't happen because he couldn't do it. Before our first fight, he said he was going to do all these things, and he did nothing. The truth is, he doesn't deserve to be where he is. Seriously, he's not an exciting fighter. He barely did anything to me on my worst day. What can this guy do? I’m locked in. This will be a different fight. I'm coming to get my belt back.''
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications