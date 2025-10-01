"Let him think that" - Alex Pereira responds to Magomed Ankalaev's coach claiming he lacked KO power ahead of UFC 320 clash 

Alex Pereira recently issued a response to Magomed Ankalaev's coach questioning his knockout power in the cage. The Brazilian claimed that it was a &quot;good&quot; thing his rival's coach underestimated his power and stated that he didn't pay much attention to his rival's training videos.Pereira and Ankalaev are set to throw down in a light heavyweight title rematch at UFC 320 this weekend. In their previous encounter at UFC 313 in March, Ankalaev outpointed Pereira after five rounds of action and won the 205-pound title via unanimous decision.Ahead of their rematch, Ankalaev's coach was heard downplaying Pereira's KO power in an episode of the UFC 320 Countdown series. During a recent media interaction, Pereira addressed his comments and said:&quot;It’s just talk, he saw it in my fight with Ankalaev, but he also saw it in all the other fights. Even the ref [Marc Goddard] said he hadn’t seen anything like that in 30 years. But it’s good, let him think that. He’ll be in for a surprise. When those videos came out, you know, I skipped through them. I don’t watch the other guy, any of his stuff. I’ll watch what I’m doing and my fight with him, but I don’t want to hear or see what he’s doing. I swear, I don’t watch him.&quot;Alex Pereira believes Magomed Ankalaev is undeserving of the UFC light heavyweight titleAlex Pereira recently sounded off on Magomed Ankalaev and claimed that the Dagestan-born fighter didn't deserve to be a UFC champion. Pereira accused Ankalaev of not being able to dominate him in the cage and claimed that their rematch will be a &quot;different&quot; fight.In an episode of the UFC 320 Countdown series (via @ChampRDS on X), Pereira got brutally honest about Ankalaev and said:''People kept saying he'd take me down and dominate me on the ground but that didn't happen because he couldn't do it. Before our first fight, he said he was going to do all these things, and he did nothing. The truth is, he doesn't deserve to be where he is. Seriously, he's not an exciting fighter. He barely did anything to me on my worst day. What can this guy do? I’m locked in. This will be a different fight. I'm coming to get my belt back.''