"Let them try" - Joe Rogan issues fiery response to the left allegedly hyping up alternative podcasters to compete with his influence

Episode #2273 of The Joe Rogan Experience welcomed internet entrepreneur Adam Curry, with whom the popular podcaster discussed the American left-wing's plans to counteract his influence on social media. Rogan's podcast is watched around the world and particularly influential among the male demographic.

To combat Rogan's disproportionate influence over the American populace, the American left has allegedly entertained the idea of throwing their support behind alternative podcasters. Rogan, though, scoffed at the notion, expressing little concern over the ideological war he now finds himself at the center of.

When Curry pointed this out, the longtime UFC commentator said:

"I don't care. Let them try, but the thing is, it's not going to work unless that person is authentic, because without authenticity, if you hear a person long enough, you know what the f*ck they're really saying. You know whether or not that's right. I'm wrong all the time. You might not agree, that's great. I'm not gonna lie, and that's the difference in this. A lot of these people are just propagandists and they're also trying to make an argument for something without looking at the other side."

Check out Joe Rogan's thoughts below (2:42:44):

This isn't the first time Rogan has referenced his ideological split from the American left-wing, who he regards as an enemy of free speech. He has since become something of an icon for American right-wing politics, with many crediting him with assisting Donald Trump in securing his second term as U.S. president.

Joe Rogan has accused Amerircan leftist media of lying

In late 2024, rumors emerged about Elon Musk, who is a close associate of Joe Rogan and the owner of X, potentially acquiring MSNBC, which is known for its liberal ideology. Rogan took the opportunity to jokingly volunteer to replace Rachel Maddow as a political commentator.

"If you buy MSNBC I would like Rachael [sic] Maddow's job. I will wear the same outfit and glasses, and I wiill tell the same lies."

In particular, Rogan has been very critical of how the previous Biden administration and American liberals in the media presented information about the COVID-19 pandemic, for which he has made various controversial takes.

