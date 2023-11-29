“Let us f***ing punch holes in each other” – Liam Harrison says a fight with Seksan will give fans ‘something very special’

As he nears the twilight stages of his decorated career, Liam Harrison only wants fights that will leave a lasting impact on his legacy.

‘Hitman’ endured a grueling recovery from an ACL injury and sat out the entire year to recuperate. Now that he’s back to 100 percent, Harrison has been openly talking about his dream fights, which include a showdown against a Thai legend.

Speaking in an interview with the South China Morning Post, the 38-year-old Brit explained why a duel with fellow veteran Seksan Kwanmuang would be such a huge treat for fight fans across the globe:

“I'd like to take the fights like the Seksan fights, where you can just put two older guys in there who are going to come to war, what you see is what you get from both of us. And yeah let us just f***ing punch holes in each other and we'll give the fans something very special.”

Style-wise, this bantamweight Muay Thai showdown in four-ounce gloves certainly has all the making of another instant classic.

We all know Harrison’s no-nonsense attitude each time he fights, which should match well against ‘The Man Who Yields To No One’s' incredible grit.

Watch Liam Harrison's full SCMP MMA interview:

Liam Harrison must first get past John Lineker before challenging Seksan

After failing to get clearance from doctors to have his return fight this year, Liam Harrison finally got the green light.

The Bad Company star will return as part of ONE’s first card of 2024, ONE Fight Night 18, against John Lineker. Harrison will have the pleasure of welcoming ‘Hands of Stone’ to the Muay Thai ranks on January 12.

Seksan, on the other hand, is also slated for combat at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 against River Daz.

Let’s hope the fighting gods hear our plea and have Liam Harrison and Seksan’s paths cross inside the ONE circle.

ONE Fight Night 18 will air live in US primetime free for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America

ONE Friday Fights 46, meanwhile, will stream free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.