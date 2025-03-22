“Level up, Bro” - Denis Puric blasts Johan Ghazali, praises rise of Nabil Anane

ONE Championship flyweight Muay Thai kickboxer 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric is all praise for 20-year-old Algerian-Thai phenom Nabil Anane. But he can't say the same for Malaysian upstart 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali.

Ghazali and Puric have gone back and forth through the media, building a potential showdown. But the 39-year-old veteran doesn't like the way 'Jojo' has called him out.

Meanwhile, Anane, the six-foot-four-inch tall Muay Thai fighter, has risen to unprecedented heights as a 20-year-old in the world's largest martial arts organization, recently being crowned the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Puric shared his thoughts on young stars Anane and Ghazali.

'The Bosnian Menace' said:

"I've seen him [Nabil Anane] grow a lot both this way (motions height) and here too (points to head). He's developed a lot as a great fighter, and he's just he's leveling up man. Unlike a guy named f***ing Jojo. Try to call me out. Level up, Bro. That guy hasn't leveled up."

Anane is set to see action this weekend in ONE Championship's biggest event of the year.

Nabil Anane set to battle Superlek Kiatmoo9 in world title unification showdown at ONE 172 in Japan

20-year-old Algerian-Thai phenom Nabil Anane is set to unify the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title with reigning king 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The two lock horns at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will be broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, this Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

