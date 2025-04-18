Liam Harrison admits kickboxing isn't his cup of tea, but Jonathan Di Bella might change his view: "Really like watching him"

Liam Harrison enjoyed watching the recently concluded ONE 172 card on March 23, which went down inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan. A particular fighter caught Harrison's attention and said that he was one of the standouts during the card.
In a recent interview with seasoned journalist Nick Atkin, the former three-time WBC Muay Thai champion said that Jonathan Di Bella impressed him with his performance against Sam-A. He stated:
"I spoke to Jonathan the other day and I said, congrats that was brilliant. I really, really like watching him. I'm not a massivs fan of kickboxing. There's only a few fighters that I like. Like I was saying, Grigorian, but Di Bella is one of them. I really like him."
Watch Liam Harrison's interview here:
The British icon witnessed the beautiful and clinical performance of the Canadian-Italian striking maestro, which earned him the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title and an outright ticket to the unification battle with Prajanchai.
Liam Harrison reveals the reason why he accepted the fight against Soe Lin Oo at ONE 173: Denver
The Bad Company representative is now preparing for his much-awaited return on the global stage against Soe Lin Oo on Aug. 1 at ONE 173: Denver inside the Ball Arena in Colorado.
In the same interview with Nick Atkin, the 39-year-old veteran explained the main reason why he accepted this match against 'Man of Steel' aside from bouncing back from his previous loss at the hands of Seksan last September in the same venue, saying:
"ONE approached me and they offered me to come back. You know what, I'm not f***ing 120 professional fights and then going out on a loss. I refused to do it."