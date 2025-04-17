“This is ‘Last Dance’ really” - Liam Harrison says he wasn’t letting a loss close his legendary fighting career 

Liam Harrison talked about his "last dance" before retiring from Muay Thai.

On August 1, Harrison will compete for the seventh time under the ONE Championship banner. The Muay Thai legend has been matched up against Soe Lin Oo for a bantamweight bout at ONE 173.

'Hitman' previously announced his retirement from ONE following a knockout loss against Seksan in September 2024. He later fought in his promotion, Hitman Fight League, and captured the WBC Diamond title by defeating Isaac Araya.

Harrison recently did an interview with Nick Atkin and explained that he won't become a fighter who continuously announces a false retirement:

"I don’t want everyone to think like I would just try to call people out for money, then come back and fight again a few months later. Well, this is “last dance” really, honest, I swear."

ONE 173 goes down inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. The last time that ONE Championship hosted an event inside the North American venue, ONE 168, Liam Harrison suffered a knockout loss against Seksan.

Watch Harrison's entire interview with Atkin below:

Liam Harrison plans to become first fighter to knock out Soe Lin Oo in ONE

Soe Lin Oo holds a ONE Championship record of 3-3, all wins by knockout and all losses by unanimous decision. While speaking to the South China Morning Post, Liam Harrison had this to say about potentially becoming the first fighter to knock out Soe in the Chatri Sityodtong-run promotion:

"I want to do what I enjoy doing, and I want it to be fan-friendly, and I do want to try to be the first person to knock him out. It’s like a challenge to me. I don’t want to get in there and just try to win on points. I will go for it. So it’ll be exciting either way. Whoever wins, it’ll be exciting for the fans, I believe."

Liam Harrison enters ONE 173 with two fights left on his promotional contract. The Muay Thai legend hasn't officially announced if he will retire after fighting Soe Lin Oo or complete his ONE Championship contract.

Watch Harrison's interview with the South China Morning Post below:

