"I see this as the fight of the night" - Liam Harrison on Amir Naseri vs. Savvas Michael at ONE 157

Liam Harrison knows a thing or two about fighting, and believes that Savvas Micahel and Amir Naseri could steal the show on Friday, May 20.

Michael and Naseri are set to compete in a quarterfinal pairing of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the legendary English striker offered his thoughts on the upcoming matchup. Liam Harrison broke down Michael first, saying:

“I see this as the fight of the night. Savvas has leveled up big time in the time that he's had off. He came back, he fought in England. It looked f****** outrageous. He really wants to prove himself because he's had a few stinkers on ONE – obviously, his arm snapped against Lerdsila and then he gets near or he didn't perform. He got tagged twice and dropped. So, he's going to be out to really prove himself.”

Meanwhile, Amir Naseri will be competing in his first match in ONE Championship and may not be known to a lot of fans. Harrison shared a preview of what to expect from the fighter representing Iran and Malaysia.

Liam Harrison said:

“Naseri is an absolute beast. He [does not have the] traditional Thai style. He’s unorthodox, but he's a very strong, hard puncher. I think the little gloves will suit him because it doesn't offer up s*** that comes in from wild angles in that. But I honestly think that it's going to be one of the fights that night. A lot of people don't even know who Naseri is. I know who Naseri is - he’s beaten a lot of good Thais.”

Liam Harrison believes Naseri vs. Michael will be too close to call

Liam Harrison is fresh off winning a double bonus at ONE 156 after an incredible come-from-behind win against Muangthai PK.Saenchai.

He believes that both Amir Naseri and Savvas Michael have what it takes to produce a fight that could replicate the excitement of his last bout. However, he declined to offer a prediction on who would win the match.

Instead, he prefers to enjoy the show that the two competitors will put out. Harrison said:

“Who wins it, I don't want to f****** call that one, to be honest. I just know it's going to be absolutely ridiculous fireworks, I think.”

Edited by Harvey Leonard