Liam Harrison blasts younger fighters who are only interested in padding their records

Liam Harrison didn’t hold back when he blasted young “Instagram fighters” who are interested in nurturing their records instead of taking fights as they come.

The Muay Thai legend shared a bit of his wisdom with up-and-coming fighters who are interested in building their portfolios on social media. He advised them to be true to the process of experience building and focusing on their craft, rather than building a perfect record.

On Instagram, he explained:

“People worry too much about their record and padding it out, they don’t just take fights. They don’t like just jump in every other week, which is what I would do. I just wanted to get in as much experience as possible.”

Watch the full clip below:

As mentioned in the post above, Liam Harrison has had almost 120 fights in his professional Muay Thai career. All of the life lessons and experience building he’s accumulated along the way, has gone hand-in-hand with his success, which is why he remains one of the most proficient Muay Thai strikers in the world.

Harrison hopes to continue his Muay Thai journey by adding a ONE Championship belt to his fighting resume. The UK star was close to achieving his goal when he faced pound-for-pound superstar Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1 last year.

But by a stroke of bad luck, the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title clash ended early in the first round after a leg kick from Nong-O Hama smashed an old injury.

The knee injury came back to haunt him again late last year during one of his training sessions, which has kept him out of action over the last few months. On the road to recovery, Harrison is optimistic he will be back and bouncing again in no time for his next fight, which could take place sometime in the Fall.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for future updates on Liam Harrison’s next fight in ONE Championship.

Poll : 0 votes