Liam Harrison shows perfect technique in leg sweep against icon Saenchai

Muay Thai superstar Liam Harrison demonstrated how to land the famous leg sweep he used against Thai icon Saenchai.

Harrison passed on his knowledge by releasing an instructional video showing how he lands the perfect left teep sweep to further off-balance an opponent.

Using a simple step-by-step process, he demonstrated how he executes the technique in real-time, which continues to be an effective tool in professional competitions.

Check out the reel below:

Liam Harrison is yearning to return to ONE Championship following a nasty knee injury he suffered in his world title fight against then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama. He suffered a complete tear in his ACL, putting him out of action for the next 6-10 months.

Currently, he’s back on his feet, taking it slow but conscientious of not putting too much stress on his knee at the same time. His consistent posts on Instagram have kept fans in the know ever since it happened, and as a result, they’ve become an important source of motivation for his progress.

Upon returning to ONE Championship, he hopes to climb the rankings again with another fight before meeting former rival Nong-O in a possible rematch.

Last August, he didn’t get to showcase his skills due to an early injury in the opening round, so he’s adamant on getting a second chance with the former bantamweight Muay Thai world titleholder.

With Jonathan Haggerty being the new king of the division, there’s a possibility Liam Harrison might go after him instead, or maybe against one of the fastest-rising stars in the division in Felipe Lobo. But who knows what the next few months will look like for the ‘Hitman’ or even the stacked 145lb division for that matter.

