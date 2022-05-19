"Don't think Walter is big enough" - Liam Harrison doubts Walter Goncalves can keep up with Jonathan Haggerty

Liam Harrison offered his expertise in predicting the outcome of the upcoming battle between Walter Goncalves and Jonathan Haggerty on Friday, May 20.

At ONE 157, Goncalves and Haggerty will square off in the quarterfinals of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix.

Harrison, who has over two decades of experience in the sport, shared his thoughts on the matchup in an interview with ONE Championship:

“I don't think Walter is big enough and strong enough to cause Haggerty any problems, to be honest. I know he gave Rodtang a bit of a hard time, but I just think John's going to be too big. And by the time it gets to like round two or three, he’ll cause some real damage with his size."

‘The Hitman’ is rooting strongly for his compatriot, and with good reason. Haggerty looks like he is on top of his game right now, racking off back-to-back wins in the Circle.

Meanwhile, as impressive as Goncalves has been in his ONE Championship stint, he still hasn’t tasted victory in the Circle.

Liam Harrison also described how Haggerty would dominate his matchup with Goncalves:

“He’ll be stepping into him and elbow him, he'll be smashing him with his left kick. He will be teeping him… I know that Walter is quite athletic, to be fair. It will go for a little bit, but I just don't think he'll be enough. I don't think he's big enough. So Haggerty, there.”

Liam Harrison looking forward to the next round

All of the quarterfinal matchups of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix will commence at ONE 157. As such, Liam Harrison is already salivating at the next potential matchup in one bracket:

“Going into the next round, I f****** look forward to Superlek versus Haggerty because they fought before and Superlek stopped him, so I know Haggerty wants to try and redeem himself there. But I've got Superlek as the favorite to win this.”

Liam Harrison admitted that he would love an all-British final, since Smith and Haggerty are on opposite brackets. However, he understands that it doesn’t have a high probability of happening:

“I love Jacob and the British boys, Haggerty, to get into the final. That'd be f****** unbelievable, both seeds. But I'm a realist. I know it's going to be f****** very, very hard for that to happen. It’s probably going to be Rodtang vs. Superlek, and I've got Superlek to win."

