"Put me in a position that I've longed to be in" - Liam Harrison on the fallout from ONE 156

Liam Harrison had one of the single best rounds of a fight at ONE 156 and he shared that the rollercoaster of emotions led him to one of his goals in ONE Championship.

In an interview with SCMP MMA, ‘Hitman’ said that while his life didn’t change drastically with the win, the opportunity that it gave him was tremendous for his career.

Liam Harrison said:

“It’s not really changed, to be honest, other than it’s put me in this position that I’ve longed to be in ever since I was signed by ONE Championship, and that’s to be next in line for a shot at the title which is pretty massive for me.”

Harrison was granted an opportunity for a world title shot against ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanhadao following his win. He also won two performance bonuses, which he used for a much-needed break with his girlfriend:

“It’s been nice because the day after the fight, I flew straight home and just [flew] straight to jamaica on holiday with my girlfriend. It’s been nice to have some downtime because of the fight camp and the fight itself. Although it wasn’t very long, it was wild and [had] a lot of action and it was a bit of an adrenaline dump after the fight.”

Harrison shared the rollercoaster of emotions that he experienced from the fight and the days that followed:

“I was so up there, with the knockdowns, just the excitement, the way it went viral, and then the bonus money, and then being told I’ll get a title shot. That was this high [holds hand up]. There was nowhere to go other than down. So the next few days afterward, I was in a bit of a slump, to be honest. My adrenaline just hit rock bottom. But it’s been nice, had a little break with my fiance back in the UK now for literally 24 hours, I’m flying back to Canada tomorrow. I got a little seminar tour in Canada. When that’s done, I’ll start working towards the title shot.”

Liam Harrison claims an incredible knockout win at ONE 156

Liam Harrison booked his ticket to a shot at the world title at ONE 156. This came after fans witnessed one of the single most thrilling rounds in a Muay Thai contest in the circle, featuring five knockdowns in under three minutes of action.

Harrison went up against Muangthai PK.Saenchai in the April 22 event and quickly learned how dangerous the Thai star is. The Brit was knocked down twice in quick succession and did not look like he was going to see the end of the round.

However, two left hooks and a barrage of punches later, the 36-year-old was the last man standing in the circle.

The win was so good that ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong awarded Liam Harrison with two performance bonuses and set him up with a world title shot against Nong-O Gaiyanghadao.

