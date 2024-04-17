Liam Harrison explains the biggest mistake Jonathan Haggerty can make against Superlek at ONE 168: Denver

British Muay Thai icon and former ONE world title challenger 'Hitman' Liam Harrison is pulling for his English countryman Jonathan Haggerty when he faces Thai superstar Superlek in a crossover megafight later this year.

Although Harrison and Haggerty have aired their differences in the recent past, the 38-year-old veteran is still a huge supporter of 'The General', and wishes him all the best in his showdown with 'The Kicking Machine'.

Haggerty is set to defend the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against ONE flyweight kickboxing king Superlek at ONE 168: Denver, ONE Championship's return to on-ground events in the United States this year.

The event broadcasts live from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, September 6th.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in a recent interview, Harrison says Haggerty should not fall into the trap of being overconfident, especially in thinking he's the bigger man.

'Hitman' stated:

"Yeah, fair enough, he's fighting Superlek. But I think he'll probably think to himself, 'Yeah, well I'm a full-blown bantamweight now, I probably have a size advantage."

To Harrison, that would be a rookie mistake. There should be no underestimating Superlek because the Thai firecracker is arguably the best Muay Thai fighter in the world right now, pound for pound.

A slight weight advantage won't be enough to thwart 'The Kicking Machine', so Haggerty best heed Harrison's advice and be careful.

Liam Harrison makes highly anticipated comeback against Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167

As for his own epic comeback, 'Hitman' Liam Harrison is finally cleared to don the 4-ounce gloves once again.

The English veteran returns against rising Japanese star Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, June 7th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

