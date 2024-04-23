Liam Harrison gunning for a $50,000 bonus-worthy performance at ONE 167: "I'm going to be looking for that"

British Muay Thai icon and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger 'Hitman' Liam Harrison is all set and ready to make his highly anticipated comeback. But the 38-year-old isn't just looking for a win. He wants it all.

Harrison says he is well equipped for one more run at bantamweight Muay Thai gold in the world's largest martial arts organization, as well as taking home the biggest prizes.

Speaking to talkSPORT MMA in a recent interview, Harrison expressed his desire to put on a bonus-worthy performance in his comeback fight.

'Hitman' said:

"Obviously, there's a big bonus money in ONE Championship, you know. I mean, like you get $50,000 for a big knockout and stuff like that. So yeah, I'm going to be looking for that."

Harrison is set to lock horns with Japanese stalwart Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Liam Harrison says passion for Muay Thai has not dimmed: "I love coming to learn"

As much as he is a master at the 'art of eight limbs', British Muay Thai legend 'Hitman' Liam Harrison is also a student of the game.

The former world title challenger says he is still learning, and that's what keeps him motivated to continue with his career.

He told Fight Energy Films in a recent feature:

"You know what I mean? So I love coming to learn. I love training with different people. I love picking up little tips here and there off different people and stuff, so I don't really need to put myself in a tight spot. I come down and I put 100 percent in every session, whether I'm injured, whether I'm not."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on ONE 167 as it happens.