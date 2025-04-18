Liam Harrison happy to see Nabil Anane prove him wrong vs close pal Superlek: "He does seem like a nice kid"

Liam Harrison was not a believer of Nabil Anane at first, especially after he dropped his first match under the world's largest martial arts organization via knockout to Superlek Kiatmoo9 in June 2023.

But that quickly changed in less than two years after Anane piled up seven straight victories and defeated other superstars, Nico Carrillo and Superlek. Harrison is now a fan of the reigning ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

Appearing on the South China Morning Post's YouTube channel for a recent interview, 'Hitman' said that he was glad that Anane proved him wrong with the work he's put in to improve his game:

"And if anyone is going to, I'm glad it's him, because he does seem like a nice kid. I wrote him off against Nico, I didn't see how he'd win that. And then I said afterwards, I said, 'look, I love being proven wrong when it's someone putting in the work, who's putting in the time, who's putting in the hours.'"

Watch Liam Harrison's interview here:

Liam Harrison claims regret was the biggest catalyst behind his decision to unretire

After several months of staying on the sidelines and being retired, Liam Harrison realized that he didn't want to have any regrets in the future for not fully pushing himself to compete inside the ring as much as he could.

The Bad Company representative is now set to make his return on Aug. 1 as part of the ONE 173: Denver card inside Ball Arena, where he will face Soe Lin Oo in a bantamweight Muay Thai scrap.

Speaking to Nick Atkin in a recent interview, Harrison explained his decision to accept his offer from ONE Championship:

"The thing is as well, if I look back and when I get to like 44, 45, and I look back and think, 'f*** me, I still could have done it then, why didn't I just get in and have a few more fights?' because I won't be able to do it then, I can do it now. I know I can do it."

