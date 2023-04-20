Liam Harrison: “If Saenchai wasn’t around Nong-O would be the GOAT of this generation”

Legendary Thai fighter and former Liam Harrison opponent, reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama is back in action this weekend, and ‘Hitman’ is excited to see his old foe perform.

The 37-year-old Englishman is currently rehabilitating injuries he suffered in his own fight against Nong-O, but took some time to share his thoughts on the upcoming match.

Nong-O will defend his gold against former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion and Harrison’s countryman, ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty, in the main event of ONE Fight Night 9.

The action goes down at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand this Friday, April 21. The event will stream live and for free to fans in the United States and Canada on Amazon Prime.

In a recent guest appearance on The MMA Superfan podcast, Harrison told reporter Volt Lozada what he thinks of Nong-O, and that the Thai star could very well be the greatest to ever do it, if not for one man.

‘Hitman’ said:

“I mean, he’s very close to what you’d call a perfect fighter. I mean the only person to really have done a job on him is Saenchai and that’s because he’s the greatest fighter of his generation. Other than Saenchai, if Saenchai wasn’t around Nong-O would be the GOAT of this generation I believe. But unfortunately Saenchai is around and Saenchai beat him six times. And but yeah without Saenchai in the picture, Nong-O is just close to a perfect fighter as you’re gonna get I think.”

Nong-O will be gunning for his 11th straight victory in ONE Championship. He’s won all 10 of his fights in the promotion, including the last five by knockout. Meanwhile, Haggerty is coming off three straight victories, since losing to reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang ‘The Iron Man’ Jitmuangnon.

